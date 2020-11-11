IBEDC to Launch Mass Metering Programme        

The Federal Government has introduced a meter rollout scheme under the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) as part of effort to further bridge the country’s metering gap and also cushion the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria. Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) will commence the rollout of free meters to customers under NMMP by the third week of November,2020.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Engr. John Ayodele in a statement, said In line with this program, IBEDC is committed to driving the rollout through a series of metering registration and distribution points across different locations within its franchise. This metering initiative is designed to ensure a seamless metering process that allows customers to register and be metered quickly after following the due process.

Engr. Ayodele said for the first phase of the program, which will run till the end of December 2020, IBEDC is rolling out over 100,000 prepaid meters to customers, including those who are duly registered, had passed the technical evaluation and paid under the Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAP).

Engr. Ayodele further added that the primary objectives of the National Mass Metering Program amongst other things are to increase the metering rate in Nigeria, curb losses and increase financial flows to the industry at large.

He further said ‘’Part of the objectives also includes the elimination of estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and strengthening the local content in meter manufacturing in Nigeria.

The National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) is expected to roll out six million meters over the next 18 to 36 months across Nigeria.

In a different development, IBEDC also wishes to inform its esteemed customers that it has received the newly approved capping policy-order NERC/214/2020 from our Regulators, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The policy took effect from the 1st of November,2020.

The Capping order would ensure that estimated billing is more equitable and just, pending the time all our customers are fully metered.