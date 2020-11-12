Governor Abiodun mourns Balarabe Musa

Thursday, November 12, 2020 7:06 pm


Alhaji Balarabe Musa:


Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commiserated the Governor of Kaduna Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and people of the State over the passing away of second Republic Governor, Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, who died Wednesday at the age of 84.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State Governor, Kunle Somorin, the late elder state man served his people with all sense of responsibility and as a selfless humanist. 

“He lived an exemplary live dedicated to the service of God and man. He was a selfless statesman who made Nigerian masses his primary concern”, the statement said. 

The statement added that the late left wing Nigerian politician who became Governor of Kaduna State under the umbrella of the People’s Redemption Party in October, 1979, served his people with dignity and sense of purpose.

Gov Abiodun prayed that God Almighty would  give the family and the people of Kaduna State the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

