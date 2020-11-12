Minister tasks traditional rulers, youths, others on peace

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

In compliance with a Presidential directive, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu has paid an advocacy visit to Kogi, her home state. She charged traditional institutions to be vanguard of change that will instill confidence between the people and government.

The Minister explained that the stakeholders meeting with traditional rulers, youth, women, the media and security agencies was to foster unity and cohesion in the wake of the recent #EndSARS protests.

Ramatu charged the monarchs to continue to impact positively on their subjects especially the youths which she said has rights to demand for improvement on issues that concern their welfare and wellbeing.

She noted that President Buhari was passionate about the youths and has begun the Implementation of the five points thematic agenda of the #Endsars protests, saying he has directed all the cabinet members to meet the grassroots in their states to pacify people in order to create synergy with the youths to prevent further lawlessness.

Dr Aliyu regretted that the peaceful protest embarked by the youths was swiftly highjacked by hoodlums stressing that the meeting was called to ensure how these hoodlum would be mobilised to productive ventures that will 3nable them to participate in nation building.

She added that the royal fathers as the custodian of customs, traditions and peace builders cannot be overemphasized in this era that the nation is in dire need of peace.

She urged them to continually hold the youths in confidence for the consideration of lasting peace, acknowledged their capacity to hold down their subjects whenever Protests and violence erupt.

In a goodwill message, the Acting President of Kogi state Traditional Council of Chiefs, HRM Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, charged governments at all levels to work assiduously to create jobs for the youths , saying an idle hands is a devil workshop.

He advised the youths to always find something to do and to be diligent and hardworking which will make them to be associated with great men.

The Chairman Kogi state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ) Comrade Adeiza MomohJimoh called on government to provide working tools to the state controlled media institutions to be able to cover wide spectrum of rural areas.

While asking for the movement of Prime FM radio to be relocated to the Mount Patti for efficient transmission, he called on the Government to ensure the protection and preservation of the lives of Journalists who are always in the frontlines during emergencies.