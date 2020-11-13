3,992 bag group’s scholarship in the Southwest



Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

No fewer than Three thousand, Nine hundred and Ninety two applicants of Scholarship Aids Initiatives have bagged the organisation’s scheme programme for 2020.

The Initiative, a nongovernmental organisation made this known during its 2020 Stakeholders’Forum and Presentation of Award held at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, themed: Covid-19 The Effect On Nigeria Educational System.

The African Regional President Dr Oluwatosin Adebayo in his welcome speech noted that the initiative of the scholarship was to make sure children whose parents can not afford to send them to school due to poverty, are not deprived from getting higher education. He noted that the organisation will pay their tuition fees from the beginning to the end.

“The mission of this organisation as a nongovernmental organisation is to make education become easy for the less privileged ones in the society by assisting students towards their career.

“Many Brilliant and intelligent children are on the street today hawking, some are into illegal activities due to financial crisis.” He said

The National Programme Coordinator, Scholarship Aid Initiative Dr (Mrs) Oluwafunmilola R Oluwatosin while speaking on the theme of the day said Covid-19 has really affected the educational system all over the world, but the developed countries were able to face the challenge in such a way that learning was not affected.

She noted that in Nigeria, public schools were unable to adopt digital learning. She however gave kudos to private schools who were able to adopt the new normal learning even if it was not easy.

“They were able to shift learning from the four walls of the classroom to the digital world”. She said

“Digital learning therefore became the new normal in their educational system. Unfortunately, in our case in Nigeria, academic learning could not continue due to so many factors that we always refer to as ‘Nigeria Factor’ such as poor electricity supply, poor network, inadequate internet facilities, financial problem and even high level of illiteracy.

In spite of these challenges, our students’ academic work never stopped. She said

Giving analysis on the procedures on how the students were selected Mrs Aderoju Oluwakemisola hinted that 8034 candidates applied for 2020 Scholarship programme from Ogun,Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.