Gunmen shoot Police Area Commander in Edo

Friday, November 13, 2020 7:05 pm


The Edo police Command on Friday confirmed that yet to be identified gunmen shot a senior police officer in the line of duty.

The command’s spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin, disclosed that the officer is an Area Commander.

Nwabuzor, who did not give the name of the officer, said that the gunmen shot the officer while responding to a distress call.

He, however, disclosed that the wounded officer was receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in Benin.

Reliable sources told NAN that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at the popular Murtala Muhammed Way, by Third East Circular road junction in Benin. (NAN)

