Access Bank Recognized as the ‘Best Digital Bank In Africa’ 2020

Access Bank Recognized as the ‘Best Digital Bank In Africa’ 2020

Sunday, November 15, 2020 2:26 pm


Herbert Wigwe and Access Bank

 

For its continued investment in digital innovation, Access Bank PLC has been recognized as the ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ by Asian Banker.

The announcement was made at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional 2020 Awards virtual ceremony.

Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance.

Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank PLC, commented on the award saying, “We are delighted to receive this award, which recognizes our contribution towards revolutionizing the practice of digital banking in Africa. This award serves as an encouragement for us to consolidate our efforts towards becoming a truly digitally-led bank. We always ensure that customers enjoy secure, seamless and convenient services across multiple channels.”

Access Bank has invested heavily in leading technological evolution in the African banking sector through its strategic partnership with the Africa Fintech Foundry to nurture the next generation of innovative fintech startups.The Bank has also employed the use of technology to help achieve its sustainability targets. It has developed a portal that helps to monitor its environmental footprint, especially its carbon emissions.

Ade Bajomo, Access Bank’s Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations; added that, “The peculiarities of the global community today, have called for more digitally-driven banking services. Through our multiple offerings including our USSD *901#, advanced mobile banking application ‘Access More’ and our recently unveiled facial biometric payment solution, Access Bank has continued to offer best-in-class technology-driven solutionsto all customers. Access Bank will continue to defy the negative stereotypes attributed to Africa, and make strides toward becoming ‘Africa’s gateway to the world’.”

Just recently, Ade Bajomo, was appointed the new President of the FinTech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR). This further buttresses Access Bank’s thought leadership in digital transformation, use of advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to sustain banking and improve customer experience.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Prices of major foodstuffs in South-West markets increase by 100 percent
    47 mins ago

    TEFFEST 2020: How Omotola is transforming the entertainment industry
    1 hour ago

    Gunmen abduct lecturer, 2 children inside polytechnic in Kaduna
    1 hour ago

    At last, Trump admits Biden won US presidential election
    2 hours ago

    Zik’s birthday special: Why he attempted suicide in 1927
    3 hours ago

    All for Zik! Anambra declares Monday, 16 November, Work-free Day  
    6 hours ago

    US Presidential Election: Facts, Disputes and Delusions
    15 hours ago

    The starved lion of Kaduna