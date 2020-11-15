At last, Trump admits Biden won US presidential election

US President Donald Trump on Sunday for the first time, admitted that his democratic opponent, Joe Bide won the 2020 presidential election, but again, quickly added the unfounded claim that the poll was rigged.

Trump, in a tweet said: “He won because the election was rigged.

“NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

But he later said in another tweet: “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go.”

Trump had lost the presidential election to Biden who won with 74 Electoral College and popular vote of five million, but he has refused to accept the result.

Trump became the first president since 1992 to fail to get re-elected after Biden had successfully won in the key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia to win the White House.

His efforts to undermine the validity of the result have come to naught for far because of his inability of his lawyers to provide evidence to back up the claim of vote fraud in court.

However, top US Cybersecurity and electoral officials who were in charge of securing the election said contrary to the assertion by Trump the 2020 US Presidential election was the “most secure in American history” last Tuesday.