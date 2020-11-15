At last, Trump admits Biden won US presidential election

At last, Trump admits Biden won US presidential election

Sunday, November 15, 2020 3:58 pm


President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday for the first time, admitted that his democratic opponent, Joe Bide won the 2020 presidential election, but again, quickly added the unfounded claim that the poll was rigged.

Trump, in a tweet said: “He won because the election was rigged.

“NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

But he later said in another tweet: “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go.”

Trump had lost the presidential election to Biden who won with 74 Electoral College and popular vote of five million, but he has refused to accept the result.

Trump became the first president since 1992 to fail to get re-elected after Biden had successfully won in the key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia to win the White House.

His efforts to undermine the validity of the result have come to naught for far because of his inability of his lawyers to provide evidence to back up the claim of vote fraud in court.

However, top US Cybersecurity and electoral officials who were in charge of securing the election said contrary to the assertion by Trump the 2020 US Presidential election was the “most secure in American history” last Tuesday.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    Prices of major foodstuffs in South-West markets increase by 100 percent
    47 mins ago

    TEFFEST 2020: How Omotola is transforming the entertainment industry
    1 hour ago

    Gunmen abduct lecturer, 2 children inside polytechnic in Kaduna
    2 hours ago

    Zik’s birthday special: Why he attempted suicide in 1927
    3 hours ago

    Access Bank Recognized as the ‘Best Digital Bank In Africa’ 2020
    3 hours ago

    All for Zik! Anambra declares Monday, 16 November, Work-free Day  
    6 hours ago

    US Presidential Election: Facts, Disputes and Delusions
    15 hours ago

    The starved lion of Kaduna