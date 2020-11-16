2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Results of Day 4 matches, Monday’s fixtures

Monday, November 16, 2020 10:23 am


The following are the results of all Day 4, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches played on Sunday, and all Day 4 matches to be played on Monday.

The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022 because of COVID-19.

Group A
Chad 1-1 Guinea

Group E
Burundi 3-1 Mauritania

Group G
Comoros 2-1 Kenya

Group I
Guinea Bissau 0-1 Senegal

Group J
Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Libya

And here are fixtures for all Day 4 matches on Monday

Group B
Malawi v Burkina Faso
South Sudan v Uganda

Group C
Sao Tome & Principe v South Africa

Group D
Gambia v Gabon

Group F
Mozambique v Cameroon

Group H
Zimbabwe v Algeria
Botswana v Zambia

Group I
Eswatini v Congo. (PANA/NAN)

