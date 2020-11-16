North Korea’s Kim makes first public appearance in almost a month

Monday, November 16, 2020 10:28 am


North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un,  reportedly appeared in public for the first time in 25 days, South Korean news agency Yonhap said on Monday, amid continued speculation over his health.

KCNA state news agency said Kim on Sunday presided over a politburo meeting of the Workers’ Party which discussed the issue of further tightening the state emergency anti-epidemic system amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.

According to Yonhap, this marked Kim’s first reported public appearance since Oct. 22, when he was reported to have visited a cemetery in South Pyongyang Province.

North Korean state media usually report the leader’s activity a day after it happens.

Ever since South Korea-based online newspaper Daily NK reported in April that Kim had to undergo heart surgery followed by his conspicuous absence from some key events Korea watchers have been wondering about his health. (dpa/NAN)

