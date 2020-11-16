Trump: We will file ‘big cases’ over US election

Ayorinde Oluokun

President Donald Trump on Sunday continued his rant against the outcome of the US presidential election with promise a that he will soon file “big cases to show the unconstitutionality of the 2020 election and the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome..”

Trump, who said this in a tweet hours after he admitted that his Democratic opUponent Joe Biden won the presidential election claimed that most of the cases filed in court which have been thrown out were not by his group.

Reports indicate that about 16 of such cases filed to show that the presidential election was characterized by fraud have been thrown out by courts in different parts of the United States.

While disowning the suits, Trump said in the tweet: “Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!”

Earlier in the day, the U.S President had tweeted that Biden won because the election was rigged: “He won because the election was rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

But he later said in another tweet: “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go.”

Trump lost the presidential election to Biden who won with 74 Electoral College and popular vote of over five million, but he has refused to accept the result.

But his efforts to undermine the validity of the result have come to naught so far because of his inability of his lawyers to provide evidence to back up the claim of vote fraud in court.

However, top US Cybersecurity and electoral officials who were in charge of securing the election have said contrary to the assertion by Trump, the 2020 US Presidential election was the “most secure in American history.”