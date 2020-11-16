US Election: Trump says he won, Biden expects him to begin transition process this week

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

US President Donald Trump has now claimed that he won the 2020 presidential election, many hours after he initially agreed that he was defeated by his Democratic Party’s opponent, Joe Bidden.

“I WON THE ELECTION,” the President said on his tweeter account early morning Nigerian time as the Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain on Sunday said the President-elect’s team will expects the US Federal Government to begin the transition process this week.

Trump had also in an earlier post on his Facebook page slammed the media for reporting that Biden will take over the presidency after an election, which, according to him was rigged and will not be allowed to stand.

“Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election.

“It was attacked, perhaps like never before! From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the Election was over, to using Radical Left owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure, those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand.

“The World is watching!

But Ron Klain on Sunday said the US Federal Government needs to sign off on transition team efforts this week.

He said this will enable Biden’s team to receive national security briefings and address COVID-19.

“What we really want to see this week … is the General Services Administration issue that ascertainment,” Ron Klain said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“Donald Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that,” he told NBC.