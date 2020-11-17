2023: APC planning total takeover of S/East — Onu

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Minister of Science and Technology, has said while the All Progressives Congress currently has just one governor in the Southeast, efforts are underway to ensure that all the five states of the region produced governed of APC.

“We have one governor now. We are working so that by 2023 we will be able to have five governors who are of APC in the South-East,” he said this after a closed-door meeting of the party’s leaders from the zone which lasted for over two hours and held in Abuja on Monday night.

“We are very optimistic. We have the people and whatever problems we have, we will resolve them.

“We are also preparing for the by-elections, one in Enugu, and there is a Senate seat in Imo. We are working very hard to make sure that we win in these elections.

“We want to show that the APC is strong in the South-East and that we have the men, the women, to ensure that APC occupies it rightful place in the South-East of Nigeria,” Onu said while emphasising that the leaders of the party in the South-East are doing their best to rebuild the party in the zone.

According to Onu, the leaders met to review the situation of the party in the South-East.

“Leaders of APC in the South-East met in the residence of our governor, governor of Imo.

“We have representation from all the five states of the South-East and all our top leaders, ministers, governors, members of the National Assembly, indeed all the leaders of the South-East.”

Also speaking, former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, while responding to questions from newsmen on purported cross carpeting of Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, said that it was work in progress.

“The issue of the governor of Ebonyi is work in progress. We are not definitive about what is going to happen but we are trying to show that our party is a very large one.