Boko Haram: Shekau forecloses reconciliation in new video

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Barely one week after the Federal Government released a list of wanted Boko Haram fighters, the sect’s leader, Abubakar Shekau has reportedly released a new video. He foreclosed the possibility of reconciliation with the Nigerian government in the video.

Days after the Nigerian Army released a list declaring Shekau and 85 others wanted, the Boko Haram leader has appeared in a new video where he spoke on the reconciliation of the terrorist group with the Nigerian government.

Onyxnews reveals that a conflict reporting website owned by Ahmad Salkida, a Nigerian journalist known to have contact with Boko Haram, claimed that Shekau spoke on the desertion of former Boko Haram fighters in a new video

“They have left the fold of religion,” Shekau says about the desertion of ex-fighters. The embattled insurgent quickly added “may they never consider such path in their lifetime.”

The statement, puts aside any chance of reconciliation between his group and the state, analysts say.

TheNews reports that the Boko Haram terrorist group has caused grave social dislocations in the northeast of Nigeria. Members of the sect declared wanted include its leader Abubakar Shekau, Abu Musa Al Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Malkam Umar, Bello Husba, Yan Kolo, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka Kwasari, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, Abu Imma, and Abu Dardda.