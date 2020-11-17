Insurgents shoot down military helicopter in Borno

Insurgents shoot down military helicopter in Borno

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 10:26 pm


File: Remains of victims of Boko Haram attack in Borno


Members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Tuesday expanded the frontiers of their operations.
Suspected members of the sect are believed to have  shot down a Nigerien helicopter carrying unidentified passengers in Bama local government area of Borno state.

Thie development has ntroduced a new and more dangerous dimension to the war against insurgency in the northeast. If confirmed, this would be the first time the terrorists have downed a winged aircraft since they started war against the Nigerian State despite overwhelming  evidence that they possessed such capability.

Daily Trust reports that the incident occurred near Banki town at about 10 am and five persons reportedly perished in the crash.

An emergency source in Banki who visited the scene along the military said that the insurgents were likely responsible for the crash adding that the helicopter belonged to the Nigerian government.

The military was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    51 mins ago

    Uzodinma’s assurance: Ebonyi governor finally dumps PDP, joins APC
    5 hours ago

    Ekiti: The Making of New Ado-Iyin Road
    6 hours ago

    Bread tax: Permanent Secretary gets query in Kogi
    6 hours ago

    More units of the 2020 GLE SUV arrive Nigeria
    7 hours ago

    Boko Haram: Shekau forecloses reconciliation in new video
    7 hours ago

    Gunmen kill 16 persons in Kaduna
    7 hours ago

    Appeal! Judges, Magistrates, Inspect Police Stations, Detention Facilities Monthly
    7 hours ago

    Police fires back at Major General Wahab: “You are wrong, IGP Adamu in firm control”