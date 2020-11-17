Kogi bars articulated vehicles on Ganaja – Ajaokuta Road

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi state government has barred all articulated vehicles from plying the Ajaokuta – Ganaja road in the daytime pending the completion of the repair works on the road.

The state commissioner of Transport, Mr Baron Okwoli who gave the directive in a statement in Lokoja, noted that the action would ease the hardship faced by commuters using the road.

“Following the on going repair works on Ganaja Junction to Ganaja Village road and the attendant hardship being experienced by road users and the general public, there is need to ease the traffic on the road”.

He said movement of tankers and trucks to Lokoja town through Ajaokuta-Ganaja would only be allowed from 9:00pm to 6:00am with effect from Wednesday 20th November, 2020.

The commissioner advised all the stakeholders in the Road Transportation especially, The Nigerian Road Transport Workers Union, Tanker and Truck Operators, Dangote Cement Company to take note and comply.

He said the Ministry of Transportation would not hesitate to invoke the appropriate Sections of the road management law to enforce this directive against erring Tanker and Truck operators.

The statement directed the Nigerian Police, Federal Road Safety Corp, the Vehicle Inspection office and other Security Agencies to ensure strict compliance.