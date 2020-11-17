Uzodinma’s assurance: Ebonyi governor finally dumps PDP, joins APC

The net of All Progressives Congress (APC) has caught a big fish in the South East. He is Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State. That happened after many speculations that he was making that move.

APC wrote with éclat on its official Twitter handle, @OfficialAPCNg: “Welcome home, Governor David Nweze Umahi. Ebonyi State is APC!”

On Monday, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State said:

“If you recall when I addressed you here a couple of months ago, I told you that the moment I resume office as the Imo State governor, that the impression and perception of our party in the Southeast will change and the resultant effect would be that more credible individuals and governors would even join the party

“Today, I am being vindicated because we are hearing it and I am sure few hours from now we will get the confirmation that one of our best will be joining the party, and he is the Governor of Ebonyi State.

“Of course, I will be very glad and it will be my joy to welcome him, not only him we are still talking to more governors to join and APC is the ruling party and in the interest of national integration, Imo and the Southeast indeed need to become part of the ruling party to make the Nigerian project a complete project.”