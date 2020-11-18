Governor Abiodun inaugurates more boards

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has warned that his administration would not tolerate acts capable of derailing its vision, just as he hinted that measures to determine each government agency’s contributions to the vision, would be put in place.

Governor Abiodun who gave the warning at the inauguration of Chairmen and Members of Boards of Parastatals at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, opined that for the State to feel their impact, they must be agents of positive change in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Let me warn that we will not tolerate any act that is not in tandem with the overall vision of our administration. But instead, you must make selfless service key to translating our collective dreams to reality. Like Caesar’s wife, you must live above board.

“You must be agents of positive change as well as contributing significant values in your respective MDAs. Indeed, we are going to put in place, some performance metrics to measure the performances of each of our Agencies and determine in what specific ways they are contributing”, he emphasised.

Prince Abiodun noted that government has developed infrastructure to provide solid foundation for sustainable development, evolve a multi-dimensional approach to develop the educational, health and agricultural sectors, as well as leverage on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to empower the youth.

The inauguration, he said, was not only in fulfillment of promise made when the first batch of board members were inaugurated, but also a commitment to an inclusive policy laid down for the continued economic development of the State, saying their selection reflect competence, professionalism, fairness, equity and inclusiveness which define the administration.

“I have no doubt, that, each of these MDAs will be able to identify one or two pillars that their mandates fall on. However, I must also emphasize that you may have a primary responsibility through a particular Pillar. But, it is also important to state that our administration is not building silos but rather we are building a collaborative approach that will ensure that every part of government work harmoniously together for service delivery which in turn means good governance”, the Governor explained.

While enjoining the new board members to be prepared for the tasks ahead, Governor Abiodun, said a retreat would soon be organized to facilitate the understanding of their mandate, scope of authority, responsibilities and the need to work together, particularly with the bureaucracy in their respective MDAs, to ensure smooth harmonious working relationship and group energy, to deliver on government’s agenda.

In his welcome remark, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olatokunbo Talabi, described the appointees as Ambassadors who would carry the vision of the administration to all parts of the State, adding that the occasion was a sober moment to project into the future for the good of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Chief Femi Majekodunmi, while appreciating the Governor for the confidence reposed in them, noted that the State is lucky to have a focused, versatile and principled man directing its affairs. He added that despite numerous challenges, he had been able to steer the ship by touching all parts of the State equally.