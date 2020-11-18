Gunmen abduct 8 passengers in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

Eight passengers traveling in a commercial bus between Okhuessan and Emu, in Esan south-east local government area of Edo state, have been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

The bandits were said to have also robbed all the occupants of the red-coloured Toyota Hiace bus of their valuables.

The driver of the bus who’s name was given as Osimen, is said to be from Freedom Street Junction, Ebhuru quarters, in Ubiaja.

It was gathered that all the male passengers, including the driver and aged women, were left to go home after robbing them, while those between ages 30 and 40 were taken captive.

When contacted, the state police command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed about the development.