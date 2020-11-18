Kogi govt. denies losing 50 persons to strange disease

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has refuted reports that more than 50 of it’s citizens died of a strange illness in the last one month in Etteh, a community in Olamaboro Local Government Area. The refutation was made on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for health Dr. Saka Haruna Audu while speaking on Channels Television.

The lawmaker representing Olamaboro in the House of Assembly, Anthony Ujah had raised alarm on the floor of the House on Tuesday alleging that his constituents were dieing rapidly from an alien disease

The Commissioner however noted that the said deaths were recorded in the neighbouring Enugu state which shares boundary with kogi state, but did not affect anyone in Kogi State.

The Commissioner, who faulted the lawmaker’s claims, urged that journalists be sent to Etteh community for on-the-spot assessment, to validate his stance.

“There is no death from any strange disease on our side of the divide.

“Etteh, a border community with Enugu State, is in Olamaboro Local Government of Kogi State.

“I have been in contact with Enugu Health Commissioner, who said samples have been taken (from the Enugu residents), while even NCDC had said the deaths (in Enugu) are from Yellow Fever.

“Also, a Rapid Response Team from Kogi Ministry of health has been to Etteh twice. No death was recorded.

He advanced reasons why the disease cannot cross the boarder to Kogi State. He said in 2017 Kogi State had experienced the outbreak of yellow fever, which mandated the government to vaccinate vulnerable groups in the area.

“Also in 2018, there was a vaccination for everyone in Kogi State aged nine months and above. So such death as reported is not possible.