N45.9b debt: Court orders freezing of M.R.S Holding’s accounts in 21 banks

By Akin Kuponiyi

In a bid to satisfy the judgment sum of N45.9 billion, a Federal high court sitting in Lagos, south west Nigeria, on 10 December 2019, granted an order to Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria AMCON, to freeze the monies due to or lying to the credit of an Oil Company, M.R.S.Holding Limited in 21 Commercial banks in Nigeria.

In an affidavit sworn to by a legal practitioner Aishat Lawal from the law firm of Messers Aluko and Oyebode and filed before the court by a Lagos lawyer, Barrister Adeniyi Adegbomire SAN, the deponent alleged that MRS Holdings Limited is the beneficiary of a syndicated loan in the sum of $540million availed to the company by a consortium of Nigerian banks pursuant to a bridge facility agreement dated 18th November,2008 and supplemental bridge facility agreement dated 18th September,2008 and supplementary bridge facility agreement dated 18th September 2009.

The syndicated loan was subsequently classified as non-performing loan and acquired by AMCON pursuant to the provisions of AMCON Act .

AMCON in a bid to recover the debt due under the syndicated loan facility initiated before the court suit number FHC/L/ CS/1365/2014 between AMCON versus Societe Nationals D’Operations Petroliere Cote D’Ivoire & M.R.S.Holiding Limited.

On the 4th of February 2015 , the presiding Judge, Idris Mohammed entered judgement in favour of AMCON and against the defendants in the sum of N16.7 billion which the defendant failed, neglected and refused to satisfy.

By letter dated the 6th day of June 2016 AMCON demanded from the defendant, the payment of the judgement debt.

Upon the expiration of the 21days notice issued to the defendant,AMCON commenced winding-up proceedings against the defendant. The winding-up proceedings was constituted as Suit number FHC/CP/923/2016,AMCON versus M.R.S. Holding limited .

AMCON also commenced bankruptcy proceedings against Sayyu Dantata , the Chairman of MRS Holding Limited on the basis of a personal guarantee dated the 17th of September,2008 to repay the sum of 350 million in the event of a default by the company.

Subsequent to the commencement of the winding-up proceedings, the Company undertook in writing to pay to AMCON the sum of N42 billion only in quarterly instalment over a period of four years from the 1st day February,2018 in full and final settlement of the judgement debt, specifically, the company agreed to make a”good faith”sum of N2billion between the 1st of April 2018 and thereafter spread the balance of the judgement debt in equal quarterly installments of N2. 5 billion plus accrued interest at the rate of 9% per annum, commenting 90 days from the effective date of 1st February,2018 and 10th of April,2018.

It was also agreed that in the event the company defaults in making the quarterly instalment, AMCON shall be entitled to be paid, the outstanding balance of the compromised judgement debt in the sum of N42,billion only.

The aforementioned undertaking was reduced to terms of settlement which were executed as consent judgement by the court in the winding-up proceedings. The consent judgement was entered by the court on 22nd of May,2018.

However, contrary to the aforementioned terms of settlement the company has only paid to date the sum of N1,7 billion out of the “good faith” sum of N2billion, with the sum of N286.2 million and accrued interest of N34.6 million due and outstanding on the “good faith” sum as at the due date of 10th April,2018.

The Company has also failed and refused or neglected to pay the agreed quarterly instalment and the accrued interest thereto.

By letter dated 19th of August,2019 by AMCON’s Solicitors Messers Aluko and Oyebode,AMCON demanded of the company, the payment of the balance on the “good faith” sum and the outstanding quarterly instalments for five quarters, which cumulatively stood at N13billion.

Despite the Company’s receipt of the aforementioned letter of demand, the company has failed to accede to AMCON’s demand.

The total sum due and payable to AMCON by the company pursuant to the terms of settlement and the consent judgement is N45.9 billion.

Consequently, the deponent Aisha Lawal,urged the court in the interest of justice to grant an order attaching the funds of the company domiciled in the 21banks listed before the court.

The presiding Judge Professor Chuka Austine Obiozor, in his ruling said”

“After hearing the submission of Adeola Kembi Esq,learned counsel for the judgement Creditor, and the court after careful consideration of the application and submission of the Counsel, it is hereby ordered as follows that garnishee order Nisi is hereby granted to the judgement Creditor attaching the monies due to or lying to the credit of the judgement debtor M.R.S.HOLDINGS LIMITED from the banks listed before the court, for the satisfaction of the judgement debt due from the judgement debtor up to the sum of N45.9 billion only, in the accounts bearing the name M.R.S.HOLDING or operated by the judgement debtor.

That an order of this court is hereby granted to the judgement Creditor directing the afore-listed garnishees to appear and show cause why the Garnishee order Nisi should not be made absolute against them .

The cost of this Garnishee proceeding shall be N1,000,000.

The case has been adjourned several times for the consideration of order absolute due to the Covid-19 and END SARS protests lockdowns. The last adjourned date which was 29 October, 2020 the court did not sit.

AMCON’s Reaction

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday said it was totally unaware of any fresh Federal High court order, which mandated the freezing of all the monies due to or lying to the credit of Sayyu Dantata’s oil company, MRS Holding Limited in 21 banks.

The statement has it further:

AMCON, disclosed this in a statement, in response to a newspaper publication.

“As far as the matter is concerned, AMCON has reached a settlement resolution term with MRS Holding Limited and its lead promoter and there has not been any reason whatsoever to seek for any order of the court in this regard.

“The public should therefore disregard this deceptive news item, the basis of which is totally unknown to us, which is entirely created from the imagination of the reporter to mislead the reading public,” it explained.