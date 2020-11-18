Now, Ooni Ogunwusi has a son. Today!

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has a crown prince. His wife (Olori) Yeyeluwa, Naomi Ogunwusi was delivered of a baby boy this morning, Wednesday 18th November 2020.

This is contained in a statement signed by Comrade Moses Olafare, Director, Media & Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace.

Below is the full press statement:

“This is to officially inform the general public that The Almighty Olodumare has blessed the House Oduduwa with a crown Prince as our mother Yeyeluwa, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 18th November 2020.

Mother and child are in a perfect condition.

Congratulations to the Royal family, the kingdom of Ife(The Source), Yoruba race and the entire descendants of Oduduwa worldwide on the save arrival of this Heir to the sacred throne of the Ooni of Ife.

Signed:

Comrade Moses Olafare,

Director, Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni’s Palace.