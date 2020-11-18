Ogun Police arrest 3:robbery suspects

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested three members of a robbery gang who have been terrorizing Iju ota and its environs.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press release made available to newsmen in Abeokuta hund that the suspects Bamidele Oluwashina 31, Adebowale Kehinde 32 and Oluwasegun Abayomi were arrested following a distress call received by the police at Onipanu divisional headquarters at about 9:30 pm that robbers have invaded Iju Love Bus Stop and tipper garage wielding dangerous weapons and dispossessing people of their valuables.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu division CSP Bamidele Ishola Job mobilized his patrol team to the scene and engaged the robbers in gun duel in which one of them was arrested. His arrest led to the arrest of other two.

The entire area was cordoned off while police intensified search for other members of the gang with the help of members of the community, two other members of the gang were sighted trying to escape in a tricycle and they were promptly arrested.

One of the victims of their robbery Tosin Ajayi who was matcheted on the head was taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

One cut to size locally made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them.

The commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation. He also appealed to the general public not to allow cultists to fester in their area as they were associated with all forms of violent crimes.

He aassured the good people of the state that the command’s violent crime Intervention squad is battle ready in the state.