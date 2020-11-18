Why Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Will not Meet His Baby Boy Yet

Why Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Will not Meet His Baby Boy Yet

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 4:52 pm


Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his Olori Naomi

By Adeola Agoro

It is no longer news that there is a new crown prince born to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and Olori Naomi, his wife.

The healthy baby boy was born in Akure, Ondo State where his mother has been staying for some months now after leaving the palace in the company of her mother and sisters.

The sisters and other family members of the handsome Kabiyesi have gone to see their baby and they came back with good news.

The Oba may not however see his baby until after three months according to tradition.

Obas in Yoruba land are forbidden from seeing new born babies because of certain myths related to their hair. They can however see the mothers of their babies or other new mothers.

