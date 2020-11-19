All set for 2021 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games – Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has made arrangements to commence National Camping of its Athletes and Officials in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in 2021. This is contained in a statement issued by the ministry today, 19 November.

The camping exercise, according to the ministry, is poised “to bring back our athletes to their individual Sports having been on recess for so long due to COVID-19 pandemic. This local camping which is coming at the resumption of Sporting activities in Nigeria is geared towards early preparations of Athletes who have qualified for the Games.”

The ministry has it further:

“The Ministry in conjunction with the Delta State Government organized the COVID-19 OKOWA Athletics Resumption Meet in Asaba on November 6, 2020 to test the application of the COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption Protocol in a competition environment, which was a resounding success paving way for the reopening of Sporting activities in Nigeria.

The following National Sports Federations have been earmarked to commence the first phase of the camp in their locations:-

Taekwondo – Abuja Rowing & Para-Rowing – Abuja

Canoeing & Para-Canoeing – Abuja

Para-Powerlifting – Lagos

Other Sports Federations where athletes have qualified for both Games will commence camping shortly afterwards in batches.

As a corollary to this, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in its effort to revamp the middle and long distance athletic culture in Nigeria is opening a training camp in Pankshin, Plateau State specifically for road races within this period.

All camps are to strictly observe the COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption Protocol already developed by the Ministry in both training and accommodation venues.”