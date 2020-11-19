EndSARS: DJ Switch, a front for divisive, destructive forces – Minister

Nigerian Government on Thursday descended on a popular Lagos based disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch over her role in the circulation of reports about alleged massacre of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate in Lagos on 20 October, describing her as a ‘fraud and a front for divisive and destructive forces.’

DJ Switch who has since gone into hiding outside the country streamed the alleged shooting of the protesters live on the social media.

Many media organisations had used the footage of the stream on their reports on the alleged shooting.

DJ Switch had also said at least seven protesters were killed at the tollgate in spite of repeated denials by officials of the Nigerian military that only blank shots were used at the scene.

But while insisting that no protester was killed at Toll Gate in a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed described Udeh as one of the purveyors of fake information about Lekki incident.

“Surprisingly, instead of presenting whatever evidence she may have to the Judicial Panel, she chose to escape from the country under the pretext that her life was in danger. I ask: in danger from whom?

“The military has come out to say they never sought after her. To the best of our knowledge, the police never declared her wanted. Her conduct thus becomes suspect. Who is she fronting for?

“What is her real motive? Who are her sponsors? If she has any evidence of killings, why is she not presenting it to the Panel? If she was so desperate for asylum in any country, does she have to resort to blatant falsehood to tarnish the image of the country just to achieve her aim?

“In the fullness of time, this lady will be exposed for what she is, a fraud and a front for divisive and destructive forces. At this juncture, we want to appeal to countries that have made hasty judgements on the basis of fake news and disinformation emanating from the EndSARS crisis to endeavour to seek and find the truth.”