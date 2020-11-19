Ogun Lawmakers want rehabilitation of destitutes

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Members of the Ogun State House of Assembly have expressed concern over the increase in the number of destitute/mentally derailed persons wandering around the State capital, calling on the State Ministry of Women Affairs and related agencies to step iwith a view to taking them to rehabilitation centres. This is just as the Assembly called for collaborative efforts amongst relevant Government agencies, security agencies and traditional rulers to rid the society of cult clashes and kidnapping.

The lawmakers also frowned at the filthy surroundings and unhygienic situation of the abattoir at the Kara Market- a cattle and ram sales settlement along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, as well as the need for the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to expedite action on the repair of some of its roads in the State.

The members including the Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri, Chief Whip, Atinuke Bello, Deputy Majority Leader, Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye, Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji as well as Yusuf Adejojo, expressed the need for immediate actions and intervention by the security agencies, relevant Government’s agencies as well as other stakeholders in addressing some of the issues bordering on security challenge, health, well being of the people in some parts of the State and road rehabilitation at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The lawmakers alongside their colleagues including Oludaisi Elemide, Kemi Oduwole and Akeem Balogun, also commended the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on the various road projects carried out in their respeçtive constituencies with a call for more constructions and rehabilitation to aid human and vehicular movements, especially as the festive period approaches.

Responding, Speaker Oluomo opined that the issue of security remained a tripartite duty of the community, government and security agencies, with a renewed call on the various security formations to strengthen their operations on intelligence gathering especially in communities across Odogbolu and Sagamu I Constituencies.

He equally directed the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to expand its scope of operations beyond mere application of palliative on a particular spot on the Obantoko road through the holistic rehabilitation of Federal roads to alleviate the suffering of the road users, just as he directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to engage its various contractors on the construction of speed-limit breakers on all the newly constructed roads across the State with a view to reducing road carnages often caused by overspending.

Calling on the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development to immediately commence total evacuation of destitutes away from the highways in the State, Oluomo directed the State Assembly joint committee on Agriculture, Health and Environment to conduct an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the Kara Market to ascertain the state of compliance to environmental and health standards and report back to the Assembly for further legislative actions.