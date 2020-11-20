FIFA invites 19 African referees for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Friday, November 20, 2020 7:55 am


FIFA

Nineteen female referees from Africa have been selected to participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, during a reserved period in the FIFA Women’s International Match Calendar between 10 July and 20 August 2023.

The candidates will join the “Road to AUS/NZL” project, a programme which will determine the best to operate during the upcoming competition. They come from 15 CAF Member Associations and their names are as follows –

Referees

Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda),
Lidya Tafesse Abebe (Ethiopia),
Maria Rivet (Mauritius),
Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco),
Ndidi Patience Madu (Nigeria),
Vincentia Amedome (Togo),
Fatou Thioune (Senegal),
Dorsaf Ganouati (Tunisia)

Assistant referees

Mary Njoroge (Kenya),
Lidwine Rakotozafinoro (Madagascar),
Bernadettar Kwimbira (Malawi),
Queency Victoire (Mauritius),
Diana Chikotesha (Zambia),
Mimisen Iyorhe (Nigeria),
Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco),
Fanta Kone (Mali),
Carine Atezambong Fomo (Cameroon),
Yara Atef Said Abdelfattah (Egypt)

The 2023 tournament will see the Women’s World Cup expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

The United States are the defending champions going into the competition, having won the previous two tournaments in 2015 and 2019. (PANA/NAN)

