Magu: Buhari receives Salami Probe Panel final report

Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received final report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on alleged infractions by the suspended Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report containing four boxes of exhibits were presented to the president at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The Salami Panel, which was inaugurated by the president in July, was given 45 days to carry out its assignment but the time frame was later extended after the panel requested for more time.

Magu was allegedly accused of corruption, mismanagement, lack of transparency in managing recovered assets by the commission as well as abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.