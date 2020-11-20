Magu: Buhari receives Salami Probe Panel final report

Magu: Buhari receives Salami Probe Panel final report

Friday, November 20, 2020 12:42 pm


Buhari receiving the report from retired Justice Ayo Salami

Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received final report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on alleged infractions by the suspended Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report containing four boxes of exhibits were presented to the president at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The Salami Panel, which was inaugurated by the president in July, was given 45 days to carry out its assignment but the time frame was later extended after the panel requested for more time.

Magu was allegedly accused of corruption, mismanagement, lack of transparency in managing recovered assets by the commission as well as abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Gbajabiamila: How policeman in my convoy killed newspaper vendor
    4 hours ago

    Youth ministry raises alarm on fake Nigerian Youth Investment Fund website
    4 hours ago

    How I escaped attack on Lokoja-Abuja highway – Traditional Ruler
    5 hours ago

    Coronavirus: WHO urges greater vigilance in Africa
    5 hours ago

    FIFA invites 19 African referees for 2023 Women’s World Cup
    5 hours ago

    Trump’s hopes dashed as Georgia confirms Biden’s victory after vote recount
    6 hours ago

    Reps Speaker confirms killing of Vendor by his policeman
    6 hours ago

    How we’ll hit the 40b barrels reserve target-NNPC