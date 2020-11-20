Ogun government promises to reposition OGBC

Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile has said he would continue to ensure that developmental strides are achieved to position Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC), for greater feat.

Odusile disclosed this during a courtesy visit paid on him by the Chairman, Board of Directors and management of the radio station in his office, Abeokuta He said the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration was ready to work with media, noting that the perception of a government would be determined by how it is portrayed by the media.

“The government is ready to better the state of things at OGBC and it is therefore not going to shy away from its responsibilities. The willingness of this administration is not in denial and I am positive that you will get good feedback”, he said.

The Commissioner stressed the need for the management of OGBC to brace up for the challenges ahead, as they have the mandate to promote the image of the State.

“I want to charge the management team on the need to develop their content and make it enticing enough for their respective audience, as radio broadcast thrives essentially on the quality of its contents, which by extension compels or repels listeners.

“I must equally mention that good content attracts advertisement, which will expand the revenue generating capacity of the media house, as a more aggressive marketing will ensure financial independence, that way, OGBC won’t have to rely on subvention or the government to pay salaries of its staff”, he expressed.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, OGBC, Alhaji Yahaya Olodeoku in his address, expressed satisfaction at the understanding of the government, saying they would not relent in their duties.

Olodeoku appealed to the Abiodun-led government to re-engineer the media outfit, noting that it would further enhance the quality of their output.

“The state of OGBC needs proper re-engineering, among other needs that will improve job quality”, he said.

In a related development, the Commissioner has charged Muslim leaders in the State to educate followers on happenings in the society, as this would equip them against fake news and hate speeches that may tend to portray Islam in bad light.

Odusile gave this charge during a courtesy visit paid on him, by The Muslim Congress (TMC) Ogun State, led by Dr. Ibrahim Ogunkoya.

The Commissioner expressed that Islamophobia, which is a result of negative perception of Islam could only be corrected with proper information.

“The media has a lot of influence in shaping the understanding of things, the Muslim community should therefore work closely with the media and Government to prevent misinformation”, he said.

In his remarks, Chairman, TMC, Dr. Ogunkoya declared the support of the organisation in fighting misinformation and fake news especially, as it portrays Islam negatively.

“The advent of internet which gave birth to blogs and social media platforms, has pluralised information flow, and this has equally given room for unverified information”, he said.