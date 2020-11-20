Youth ministry raises alarm on fake Nigerian Youth Investment Fund website

Youth ministry raises alarm on fake Nigerian Youth Investment Fund website

Friday, November 20, 2020 8:33 am


Mr. Sunday Dare

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says the link: https://nyif–edi.mystrikingly.com currently being circulated in the media is fake and is not from the ministry.

A statement signed by the Director Press in the Ministry, Mrs. Lere-Adams Adjobome, on Thursday in Abuja, said the application and entrepreneurship development training for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) is free, and prospective applicants are advised to log on to: https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund.”

Adjobome said that after the application on the NFMB Portal, eligible applicants would be invited by the ministry for training by an approved Enterprise Development Institute (EDI).

She advised that people should not disclose their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other personal information to fraudsters, saying that BVN was not required for one to access the entrepreneurship training with and approved EDI.

“Do not access unsecure and fraudulent application portals: Apply on : https://nmfb.com.ng/nigeria-youth-investment-fund

“Do not disclose your BVN and other personal information to fraudsters, Your BVN is not required for you to access Entrepreneurship training with approved EDI’s.

“Disregard messages and advertisement inviting youth to pay any sum of money for entrepreneurship training, writing/business plan development or other services related to application for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund ,’: Adjobome counsels applicants.

According to her, for further information and enquiries, the following phone numbers could be contacted:

07047024251- South –South ZONE

07047598382- North-East ZONE

08181127180 – North West ZONE

08152947812 – South West ZONE

07087792103- North Central ZONE

07053820081 – South East ZONE.

(NAN)

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    Gbajabiamila: How policeman in my convoy killed newspaper vendor
    49 mins ago

    How I escaped attack on Lokoja-Abuja highway – Traditional Ruler
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: WHO urges greater vigilance in Africa
    1 hour ago

    FIFA invites 19 African referees for 2023 Women’s World Cup
    2 hours ago

    Trump’s hopes dashed as Georgia confirms Biden’s victory after vote recount
    2 hours ago

    Reps Speaker confirms killing of Vendor by his policeman
    3 hours ago

    How we’ll hit the 40b barrels reserve target-NNPC
    10 hours ago

    10 states ready to implement national livestock transformation plan — Presidency