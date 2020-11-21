Committee seeks end to ritual killings

Saturday, November 21, 2020 11:10 pm


Ifeanyi Dike: remanded in prison


Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Ogun state has called for support from Maternity attendants towards reducing ritual related crimes in the State.

PCRC. says with the supports of the association, ritual killings and other related offences will reduce in the state.

The Committee in a day seminar organized by the Police Community Relations Committee in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, urged all maternity attendants to be professional in the discharge of their duties and avoid acts of crime and criminality.

The leaders of the PCRC appealed to the association to warn its members from swapping or selling of babies and planceta, noting that it is criminal and the Police will not condone any act that contravenes the law of the land.

For the partcipants, they agreed to work together in the interest of Peace and development of the state.

