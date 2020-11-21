Ogun Police warn against unregistered vehicles, tainted glasses

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has warned people against using unregistered vehicles and motorcycles in the State.

The police in a press release issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the rate at which unregistered vehicles are being used to carry out heinous crimes is alarming.

The press release hinted that most recent heinous act committed was the assassination of an ICT lecturer who was blocked at Itori area by gunmen using an unregistered Lexus jeep.

“In view of this, the Command hereby warns that anybody caught driving an unregistered car or motorcycle will be dealt with and the car or motorcycle will be impounded while the owner will be prosecuted.

Similarly, owners of vehicles with factory fitted tinted glasses are advised to approach the Command’s Department of operations for tinted glass permit certificate, while those using artificial tinted glasses are advised in their own interest to remove them forthwith or face prosecution.

“Meanwhile, Area Commanders and DPOs throughout the State have been directed to clamp down on those plying the roads with unregistered vehicles and motorcycles, and vehicles with tinted glasses without permit.

“As an organization saddled with constitutional responsibility of protection of life and property, the Command will not fold its arms while criminally minded individuals make life difficult for good people of the State.

“The Command will therefore do everything within its power and law to bring criminals to their knees, especially as we are approaching the yuletide season,”the release read.