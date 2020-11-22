Defection: Governor Umahi embarks on ‘house cleaning’

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress last Tuesday, Governor Dave Umahi has embarked on a series of ‘house cleaning efforts.’

This has entailed sacking of some of his political aides and appointees in what analysts said are part of moves to include members of his new party, the APC, in his government.

Inclusion of key members of Ebonyi APC in government, it was learnt, may also easily earn Umahi loyalty of local members of his new party. ‘

It should not be a surprise that the Governor who declared that Ebonyi has “become 90 per cent APC” with his defection to the party is now trying to totally make his government a truly APC government,’ an analysts tell this magazine last week.

In actualization of this plan, Umahi, had on Friday sacked all his political appointees from Ohaukwu local government Area of the state.

Umahi, in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Abakaliki by the Secretary to the State government, Mr Kenneth Ugbala confessed that the clean out of the political appointees was in line with determination of Ebonyi State Government to allow greater participation of people in governance

He listed political appointees from Ohaukwu Local Government Area affected by the order to include: all the Coordinators, all the Executive Assistants (EAs), all the Senior Technical Assistants (STAs).

“Others include all the Technical Assistants (TAs), all the Liaison Officers and all the Management Committee Members of Development Centres,” Umahi stated.

The statement directs all the affected officers are directed to handover all the State Government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government before the close of work on Monday, Nov. 23.

In the same vein the Umahi of Ebonyi sacked all his four of his technical assistants allegedly for dereliction of duty on Saturday, in a statement also signed by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government.