Defection: Governor Umahi embarks on ‘house cleaning’

The affected officers, according to the statement, include Cletus Ogbonna, John Osi, Tochukwu Ali and Olachi Arua.
“All affected officers are directed to handover all government property in their possession to the SSG before the close of work on Monday, Nov. 23.
“The officers are to comply strictly with this directive,” the statement said.
Later on Saturday, Gov. Umahi also dissolved all Boards and Commissions untenured by law in Ebonyi in another statement by Ugbala
The statement said the dissolution of the boards and commissions by the governor was in a bid to reposition the government.
He said that the exercise was carried out to promote inclusiveness and enhance service delivery in the state .
“In effort of the state government to reposition the administration, promote inclusiveness and enhance service delivery, immediate dissolution of all boards and commissions, untenured by law, should be carried out.
“Sequel to this effect, all former officials affected by this announcement are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the SSG on Nov. 23.
What do you think?