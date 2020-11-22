Edo Joint task force arrests suspected kidnappers

By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than seven suspected kidnappers have been arrested by men of the Edo State Joint Security Task Force during a raid around Ogbemudia oil palm plantation, along Benin/Auchi highway, barely 24 hours after the taskforce kicked into action.

The task force also raided the notorious Upper Sakponba area of Benin City some riverine communities.

Prior to the operation, General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Omozoje, had intimated Governor Godwin Obaseki on their activity in the state.

He promised to bring a halt to the recent rise in criminality and lend support to efforts at capturing fleeing escapees from the two federal correctional facilities in Benin City.

Maj. Gen. Omozoje also met with heads of security agencies in the state, making a case on the need for synergy among the agencies with a view to restoring peace and order in the state.

On their operations in the riverine communities and other hotspots, he said: “Troops of the 4 Brigade are on clearance operation at suspected kidnappers hideouts at Ogbemudia oil palm plantation and the river behind it. We intend to disrupt all kidnapping activities along the axis and secure the Benin-Auchi Expressway.”

He also noted that several escaped prisoners and criminal gang leaders have been arrested, as the taskforce is focused on ensuring a reduction in crime in Benin metropolis and environs.

Omozoje disclosed that he is in synergy with the Commander 4 Brigade, Brig. Gen. UM Bello, and the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zone 5, Mr. Sola Davis.