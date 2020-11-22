Kidnappers kill Nasarawa APC Chairman

Sunday, November 22, 2020 3:37 pm


 

The Nasarawa State of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Philip Shekwo, who was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen in his residence in Lafia, the state capital on Saturday has been found dead.

Mr Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the death of the APC chieftain to reporters on Sunday in Lafia.

According to him, the body of Shekwo was found in an area near his house in Lafia on Sunday evacuated to the Dalhatu Araf specialist hospital.

Police had earlier confirmed that the APC chairman was abducted from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Longe said the police had been deployed to comb the various forests and flashpoints in the state to ensure the rescue of the APC chieftain.

