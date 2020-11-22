Video: How Louis Farrakhan warned Americans against making Trump President

Mr Louis Farrakhan, the African American civil rights activist and the leader of Nation of Islam, warned American voters against voting for Mr Donald Trump as President. That was over four years ago (2 January 2016). His prediction was about the crude behavior that Trump would later exhibit, if he should become President.

Hundred of Americans have died of Covid-19 under Trump’s watch; his racial bigotry is not hidden and he is right now bent on making nonsense of the American voting system. His series of faux pas are uncountable!

This is contained in a video/radio interview, entitled “President Trump Will Take America to Hell”, shared by mailonline

According to Farrakhan: “If you look at Mr Trump. He is a great businessman. He has done great things in the business world. His Dad was a nice fellow. He ran his business. Like Mr Joe Kennedy did. Whites could be allowed to be criminals while they pass on money to their children to become clean. That was just what Michael Corleone [fictional character and the main protagonist of Mario Puzo’s 1969 novel, The Godfather] was trying to do. Frank Lucas [the American drug trafficker who operated in Harlem during the late 1960s and early 1970s] and none of our brothers who had done “great in the drug trade] were allowed to pass the money to their children to become clean.

“Mr. Trump is tearing away the skin of the onion of whit civility. And the more he pulls the skin of the onion back, he is beginning to show something in nthe character of the whites that follow him. And they don’t care what he says! He can say one thing this minute and say another the next minute.

“And you can see that the man has a little problem. He is exacerbating the race situation in America.

I will guarantee you; if he becomes President, he will take the country exactly where the country is heading. He will take you there on a rocket ship.

“How can a man say he is not a thug, he is a diplomat, he is the President that “we will just go to Iraq and take the oil. That’s the thug coming out. It is the power of the nature of the beast that is manifesting.

“Well, if he becomes your President, you will just be like him. The Scripture says Pharaoh was talking before his demise, that my people and I are wicked. When you get a leadership that is not rooted in justice, then they begin to make the people like themselves.

“Be careful America, you are headed into the abyss and if you make a mistake in choosing your leaders, may be you go there faster.”