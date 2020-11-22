Why visit of our governors to Johnathan rattled PDP – APC

Why visit of our governors to Johnathan rattled PDP – APC

Sunday, November 22, 2020 9:53 pm


APC Governors during their visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is rattled by the recent visit of some of its governors to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to PDP’s criticism of the development.

He, however, advised the PDP to focus on picking itself up instead of dwelling on frivolities.

“The PDP is obviously rattled and disoriented by the recent courtesy visit by some governors of the APC to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Gov. of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni led the APC delegation.

“At a time when the PDP and its leadership are grappling with a crisis of confidence, one would expect the failed opposition party to focus on picking itself up,” Nabena said.

He added that as a party for all progressives, the APC on its part will continue to consolidate on its national appeal and acceptance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP had, in an earlier statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, criticised the APC governors for visiting the former president.

According to the PDP, the visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of the successes recorded by it in building a strong nation with a virile economy.

The PDP said the visit is also a subtle step by APC governors into an agreement that the PDP has the solution to the country’s challenges.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    56 mins ago

    Ebonyi: PDP speaks on purported suspension of Egwu, 23 others
    4 hours ago

    The Nigeria I know
    6 hours ago

    Police DSP arrested over N100,000 bribe in Lagos
    7 hours ago

    Nigerian Guild of Editors holds annual conference 26 November
    7 hours ago

    Kidnappers kill Nasarawa APC Chairman
    7 hours ago

    Video: How Louis Farrakhan warned Americans against making Trump President
    8 hours ago

    Edo Joint task force arrests suspected kidnappers
    9 hours ago

    Ifeanyi Ubah Should Go Ahead With Court Action or Resign Forthwith From the Senate