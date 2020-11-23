Buhari, Gov. Sule, APC mourn Shekwo, task police on unraveling of killers

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Sule and the All Progressives Congress, APC have asked security agencies to ensure that the killers of Mr Philip Shekwo, the Chairman of the party in Nasarawa are brought to justice.

Shekwo was abducted by gunmen at about 11 p.m. on Saturday from his residence in Bukan-Sidi, Lafia, as confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe.

The lifeless body of the deceased was found some metres away from his residence on Sunday and had been deposited at the morgue at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

While mourning the APC chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, his President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity asked police to determine if the incident was an assassination or kidnap-related murder.

It quoted Buhari as commending the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu, for sending reinforcement of men and materials to the state.

It further quoted the president as commiserating with the family of the deceased while describing Shekwo as kind and jovial.

”His contribution towards strengthening the party in Nasarawa State will not be forgotten. May his soul Rest in Peace,” the statement quoted Buhari as saying.

In the same vein, Gov. Sule, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, said that the killing of the APC chairman came with great shock and bewilderment.

“I am personally traumatised by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left myself, Mr Shekwo’s family members, the APC family and indeed, all well-meaning people shattered.

“My prayers and thoughts go to the family of the late Shekwo. He was a great husband, statesman, complete gentleman and loyal party man,” Sule said.

He assured the people of the state that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be arrested and brought to justice, as security agencies had begun investigations into the incident.

“This killing has further our resolve to deploy every resource to fight crime and criminality and secure our people and their property.

“I urge all to remain resilient, as we fight those who are bent on instilling fear in us and disrupt the pervading peace in our state.

“We will not allow them and the Almighty will never allow them,” he added.

Longe said that the police would not rest on its oars until the killers of the APC chieftain were found and brought to justice.

Also, the APC has charged the Nigeria Police Force and other security services to fish out the killers of its Nasarawa State Chairman, Mr Philip Shekwo. Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, gave the charge in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. “This is a dark day for the APC family, we condole with the late Shekwo’s immediate family, the governor of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, the State Working Committee, the party’s supporters and members over the killing. “We urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security service to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil,” Nabena said. He stressed that the perpetrators should be made to face the full weight of the law.