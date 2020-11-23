Medical Director advocates better funding for medical schools

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu has decried inadequate medical personnel in the country’s health sector. He, therefore advocated better funding of medical schools to reverse the situation.

Olomu made this known on Saturday while delivering a speech on “Building A post Covid-19 Nigeria” at the 2020 World Television Day, organised by the Consolidated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He lamented that most Nigerian medical institutions could not admit more than 50 students due to insufficient teaching facilities.

His words “If you bring 50 doctors to FMC for instance, it will be of no effect even with the ones we have already. Government should fund the educational sector. 26 percent of every country’s budget has been recommended by the United Nations (UN) for the educational sector.

“If government pumps that percentage into the sector, we will have enough class rooms, adequate facilities, employ enough lecturers of course, the narrative will change,” he added.

He charged religious leaders to contribute one percent of their earning towards boosting the primary health system across the country.

His appeal to the state government was to renovate all existing primary health facilities in the state which are in critical condition, instead of building new ones.

Comrade Kazeem Olowe, the chairman Consolidated Chapel in his welcome address noted that it is the responsibility of the group to celebrate the world television day.

He assured that television broadcast shall continue to be peoples advocate and promoter of truth, fairness, justice and equity and journalists shall continue to write credible reports, serve as watchdogs in the society and remain committed to the promotion of professional standard.