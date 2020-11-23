Sen. Ali Ndume goes to jail for Maina

Monday, November 23, 2020 2:09 pm


 

Ndume:

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered Sen. Ali Ndume to be remanded in Kuje Prison following Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT)’s refusal to appear for his trial.

Justice Okon Abang gave the order when Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, failed to file a formal application to show cause why he should not forfeit the bail bond of N500 million deposed to on May 5 to stand as surety for Maina.

The EFCC’s Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, had, on Nov. 18, asked the court to make an order for the lawmaker to forfeit the bail bond since Maina, who he stood as surety for, had jumped bail.

Abubakar also asked the court to revoke Maina’s bail and issued a warrant of arrest on him.

Although the court granted the applications by the EFCC on Maina, it gave Ndume an opportunity to appear with his legal representation and adjourned until Dec. 23.

Justice Abang, in his ruling, ordered Ndume’s remand pending the time he was able to fulfill the bail bond or produce Maina in court.

