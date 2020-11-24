Emily Murphy in her GSA letter to Biden: “My life was threatened”

Emily Murphy in her GSA letter to Biden: “My life was threatened”

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 12:37 pm


Emily Murphy, General Services Adminitrator. npr.org

Emily Murphy, the General Services Administration (GSA) boss transmitted a letter to Mr Joe Biden yesterday, 23 November so that he could start his transition process.

She, however, claimed that her life was threatened as a result of the delay caused by the legal proceedings going on.

In her words: “To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination. I did, however, receive threats online, by phone, and by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff, and even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely. Even in the face of thousands of threats, I always remained committed to upholding the law.”

Se the letter below:

GSA’s letter to Biden, npr.org

GSA’s letter to Biden 2. npr.org

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Kogi Local Government Polls: Electoral Commission boss rules out use of card reader
    28 mins ago

    Kogi: Egbe farmers stage protest against herdsmen
    56 mins ago

    Percentage salary: Kogi, JAU meeting ends in deadlock
    1 hour ago

    Recession Blues
    2 hours ago

    How AMCON misled court to secure interim injunction- Jimoh Ibrahim
    7 hours ago

    Fuel/Electricity hike: Why we cannot call Nigerians out for strike now – Labour
    8 hours ago

    Trump finally allows power transition to Biden
    10 hours ago

    Why there is crack in IPOB