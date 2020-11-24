Emily Murphy in her GSA letter to Biden: “My life was threatened”

Emily Murphy, the General Services Administration (GSA) boss transmitted a letter to Mr Joe Biden yesterday, 23 November so that he could start his transition process.

She, however, claimed that her life was threatened as a result of the delay caused by the legal proceedings going on.

In her words: “To be clear, I did not receive any direction to delay my determination. I did, however, receive threats online, by phone, and by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff, and even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely. Even in the face of thousands of threats, I always remained committed to upholding the law.”

Se the letter below: