Game over! Trump allows Biden to form transition council

President Donald Trump, after his initial tough posture, dismissing the US presidential election as rigged, he has finally succumbed, allowing Joe Biden to form a transition council.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump thanked Emily Murphy, head of the General Services Administration (GSA) and said he had recommended that she and her team “do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols.”

However, he threw in a wedge again in the same tweet, “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

Thus Murphy said in a letter to President-elect Joe Biden on Monday that her office is ready to begin the formal presidential transition, after weeks of pressure from Democrats to allow the process to go ahead, Washington Post reported.

The report has it further:

“The letter came after a four-member canvassing board in Michigan certified that state’s election results, effectively awarding Michigan’s 16 electoral votes to Biden, who defeated President Trump with a margin of more than 155,000 votes.

Earlier Monday, Biden announced several picks for top jobs in national security and foreign relations, and is also expected to name Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, according to three people in close communication with aides to the president-elect.

The nominations are: Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, the first immigrant in that position; Avril D. Haines as director of national intelligence, the first woman in that position; and former secretary of state John F. Kerry as special presidential envoy for climate.”