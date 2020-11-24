Game over! Trump allows Biden to form transition council

Game over! Trump allows Biden to form transition council

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 3:07 am


 

Biden and Trump

President Donald Trump, after his initial tough posture, dismissing the US presidential election as rigged, he has finally succumbed, allowing Joe Biden to form a transition council. 

In a tweet on Monday, Trump thanked Emily Murphy, head of the General Services Administration (GSA) and said he had recommended that she and her team “do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols.”

However, he threw in a wedge again in the same tweet, “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!”

Thus Murphy said in a letter to President-elect Joe Biden on Monday that her office is ready to begin the formal presidential transition, after weeks of pressure from Democrats to allow the process to go ahead, Washington Post reported.

The report has it further: 

“The letter came after a four-member canvassing board in Michigan certified that state’s election results, effectively awarding Michigan’s 16 electoral votes to Biden, who defeated President Trump with a margin of more than 155,000 votes.

Earlier Monday, Biden announced several picks for top jobs in national security and foreign relations, and is also expected to name Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, according to three people in close communication with aides to the president-elect.

The nominations are: Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, the first immigrant in that position; Avril D. Haines as director of national intelligence, the first woman in that position; and former secretary of state John F. Kerry as special presidential envoy for climate.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    39 mins ago

    Why there is a crack within IPOB
    2 hours ago

    Police brutality: Edo panel summons ex DPO
    2 hours ago

    Kogi NMA cries out over kidnap of another doctor
    11 hours ago

    IGP Promotes 82,779 Junior Police Officers
    11 hours ago

    How Our 2020 Finance Bill Takes Care of Minimum Wage Earners – Buhari
    11 hours ago

    Photo: Governor El-Rufai presents staff of office to new Agwam Zikpak
    11 hours ago

    Accident claims family of three in Edo
    14 hours ago

    Sen. Ali Ndume goes to jail for Maina