Kogi NMA cries out over kidnap of another doctor

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

After two similar incidents in recent times, another medical doctor and Medical Director of Peace Hospital, Dr. Azubuike Joel Iheanacho, has been kidnapped in Kogi State. This was disclosed in a statement by the Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA.

The latest victim was abducted on Saturday evening in front of his residence in Anyigba. According to Dr. Omakoju Oyiguh and Dr. Famotele Tolorunju, Chairman and Secretary of the association respectively, he was kidnapped about 9pm on Saturday, 21st November by heavily armed men.

According to the statement, the abducted Doctor was in a vehicle with another man and his wife at the front of his house when the kidnappers struck and ordered the other two occupants in the car out and left with him.

“Dr Azubuike Joel Iheanacho was kidnapped in front of his house at Anyigba in Dekina Local government area of Kogi State. He was in a vehicle with another man and the wife when the kidnappers ordered the other two out of the car”, the statement stressed.

However, he said the Association has reported the ugly incident to the security agencies and the State government for intervention that will lead to the rescue of their abducted member immediately.

Two of their members, Dr Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku of Zonal hospital, Ankpa and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the king Hospital Anyigba were abducted on 6th October by kidnappers, but were later released after intervention of the security agencies to that effect.