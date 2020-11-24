Police brutality: Edo panel summons ex DPO

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Judicial Panel of enquiry sitting in Benin, the state capital, on Monday ordered a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Mrs. Carol Afegbai, to appear before it on Thursday November 26.

The panel made the order to the ex policewoman to appear before it to explain the circumstances surrounding the gruesome shooting of one Ibrahim Momodu, by the police on May 27, 2013, in Benin.

Family of the deceased in a petition by their lawyer, Mr. Jefferson Uwoghiren, alleged that he was killed by Corporal Amadin Idahosa, on the order of Mrs. Afegbai, who was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ogida Police Station, where he was then detained.

They are demanding a compensation of N50 million, the arrest and prosecution of all police officers who were on duty and present during the shooting for complicity in the murder among others.

The petition was titled “Extra Judicial Killing of Mr. Ibrahim Momodu: Urgent request to invite, investigate and prosecute one Mrs. Carol Afegbai, a Chief Superintendent of Police and others at large, for complicity and conspiracy to murder, obstruction of justice and conducts prejudicial to public peace.”

Uwoghiren recalled that on the fateful day, Momodu was shot on the order of the DPO without provocation, legal justification, illegally, allegedly for being an armed robber and was subsequently buried in a shallow grave in a public cemetery in Benin, in a desperate attempt to cover up the deed.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, resolved to summon Mrs. Afegbai because of her belief that the ex-policewoman is likely going to give material evidence therein on her behalf and will not come voluntarily.

“It is appearing to me that you are likely going to give material evidence there in on your behalf and will not do so voluntarily.

“You are therefore summoned to appear at the Edo Panel on November 26, 2020 to testify about what you know in the suit matter and also produce evidence where necessary,” Ehigiamusoe ordered.