Land Borders Reopen Soon- Nigerian Government

Those who import rice, cars, vegetable oil and other essential items, the prices of which have gone through the roof, now have reason to cheer. This is because, the Federal Government has declared the land borders, closed since August 2019 to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products, would be reopened soon.

Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, revealed this to State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, 25 November.

Ahmed was quoted by The Nation: “The presidential committee set up on the issue has recommended reopening of the borders” and that the committee “would soon submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari after which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.”

Loading...