Land Borders Reopen Soon- Nigerian Government

Land Borders Reopen Soon- Nigerian Government

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 4:39 pm


Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed

Those who import rice, cars, vegetable oil and other essential items, the prices of which have gone through the roof, now have reason to cheer. This is because, the Federal Government has declared the land borders, closed since August 2019 to curtail illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products, would be reopened soon.
Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, revealed this to State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, 25 November.
Ahmed was quoted by The Nation: “The presidential committee set up on the issue has recommended reopening of the borders” and that the committee “would soon submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari after which a formal pronouncement would be made on the matter.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Key competition: Two Anambra universities win 2 prizes
    38 mins ago

    Son, wife of Atiku’s security detail abducted
    1 hour ago

    Colonel Nwobosi dies at 82: What he said about Igbo Presidency
    3 hours ago

    Why Senator Elisha Abbo dumped PDP for APC
    3 hours ago

    Rights Group Tasks Nigerian Government on Police Trust Fund
    4 hours ago

    Bongos Ikwue Searches for True Love in Igbo Homeland
    5 hours ago

    Open-defecation free campaign shifts to second gear 26 November
    9 hours ago

    UNILAG: Niyi Akinnaso’s contempt for facts