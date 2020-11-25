Open-defecation free campaign shifts to second gear 26 November

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 11:51 am


Open-defaction in Nigeria. The Sun photo

By Daniels Ekugo

 

Water Resources Minister Suleiman Adamu will be taking stock of the Clean Nigeria: Use the toilet Campaign as he recognizes open-defecation-free Local Government Areas, and will launche a private sector initiative in the sector 26 November.

The campaign, just a year old, has mobilized a high-level political support, resources and the entire populace towards building a new culture of safe and sustainable sanitation.

Its first anniversary will unveil the Organised Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH) “Flushit” Initiative, according to a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information, Kenechukwu Offie.

On display, too, will be cutting-edge sanitation technologies and services as parts of the major highlights of the event.

“There will also be investiture of Ambassadors for “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign. State governors will also be decorated as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Champions,” Offie noted in the statement.

Nigeria targets the year 2025 to end the menace of open defecation across the nation with efforts at the federal, state, and local government levels.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by V.P. Yemi Osinbajo, launched the campaign in Abuja November 19.

 

