Son, wife of Atiku’s security detail abducted

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 4:11 pm


File: Hooded kidnappers

Some men suspected to be kidnappers have made away with the wife and son of a security detail of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Acccording to reports, the abduction happened Monday night in Yolde-Pate, Yola “when the target was believed to be still around after having come to town with Atiku for the weekend.”

“The kidnappers believed that the police personnel, being so close to Atiku, would have money, so the but took his wife and son when they did not find him.”

Worse still, an elder brother of the state, Majority Leader Hammantukur Yetisuri, was abducted from his home in Jada Mbulo by abductors who wanted N50 million as ransom.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the Public Relations Officer of the Adamawa State Police Command, according to The Nation, confirmed the two abductions, including the aid to Atiku being a police officer, but he did not give names.

 

 

