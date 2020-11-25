Why Senator Elisha Abbo dumped PDP for APC

By Nehru Odeh

Controversial senator, Elisha Abbo, has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in a dramatic manner.

The senator representing Adamawa North in the Senate announced this decision on Wednesday in a letter read on the floor of the Senate during Wednesday’s plenary session.

In the letter, he entitled, “Movement of God’s people from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress” and addressed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Abbo hinged his decision to defect to APC on the mismanagement of PDP by Governor Umaru Fintiri.

“I write to formally inform you Sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

“This is as a result of the mismanagement of the PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state (PDP and PDP).

“Today I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“The journey may be long, but we are on the right track as I strongly believe that by the end of the tenure of Mr. President, Nigeria will be a better place.

“My Senate President Sir, it is worthy of note that in the history of Nigeria’s Nascent democracy, specifically from 1999 till date, no President has paid attention to the welfare of Nigerian Citizens like President Muhamadu Buhari.

“Thus, in living up to the expectation of the good people of Adamawa North Senatorial District, I hereby defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress with effect from today being Wednesday, the 25th day of November, 2020.

Abbo, the youngest senator in the red chamber who has earned the epithet, the slapping senator, has been in the news lately for assaulting a female attendant, Osimibibra Warmate, at an adult toy shop in Abuja on 3 July, 2019. A video, which went viral showed the senator physically assaulting her

In September, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory awarded N50 million damages against him to be paid as compensation to the lady.