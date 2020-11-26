EndSARS: Panel throws N1bn petition by family of slain Rivers’ musician

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Attempt by the family of Daniel Chibuike Ikeagwuchi, a budding singer shot dead by a policeman in Port Harcourt to seek justice at the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry failed on Thursday.

The Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (retd ) headed Commission of Inquiry on Alleged Acts of Brutality by the Police struck out the petition submitted to it by the family of late Ikeagwuchi, popularly known as ‘Sleek’ based on the fact that the matter is already in court.

However, the obviously disappointed counsel of the family, Noble Njoku, told journalists after the dismissal of the petition that members of the family came to ask for N1billion compensation for the murder of their son by a mobile police officer.

Njoku wondered why the case was thrown out by the commission when the family is not certain Sleek will get justice in court.

The angry lawyer queried the method adopted by the panel describing it as “messed” stressing that he is “skeptical of the process of the commission”.

Recall that Njoku had on October 16, 2020 behalf of Njoku family filed an application via an originating motion of fundamental human rights asking for “A declaration that the killing of Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu on the 19th of September 2020 at Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor L.GA Rivers State by the Nigeria Police is unjustified and unlawful,” among others.

The lawyer had in the suit asked the court to declare that the continuous refusal of the Nigeria Police to arraign and prosecute the killer contravened Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu’s right to justice and fair hearing.