Why we established stroke ward in UBTH – CMD

By Jethro Ibileke

The Chief Medical Director of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, has disclosed that stroke patients respond better to treatment when they are treated in a dedicated ward, rather than in an open ward.

He made the disclosure on Thursday in Benin, at the commemoration of the 10th year anniversary of the Ward (Ward 5).

He noted that the neurology unit of UBTH is the pioneer stroke ward and the biggest in the country.

“Beyond the neurology family, so many persons are not aware of the fact that UBTH pioneered the treatment and management of stroke patients in a dedicated ward.

“It has been proven objectively that there are better outcomes of stroke patients when they are treated in a dedicated ward rather than in an open ward.

“The mission and mandate was to come together to make sure stroke patients’ needs are taken care of in the dedicated ward,” he stated.

The CMD challenged the present team of care givers in Ward 5 to improve on the effort of the founding fathers of the Ward.

“We are challenging the team to go beyond what the previous team had from acute management of stroke to hype acute management of stroke.

“We the management of the UBTH are already to provide support to the neurology unit and create a better environment for our workers.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Solomon Eromosele, described the establishment of a dedicated ward for the treatment of stroke by UBTH as a milestone.

Eromosele who was represented by Tom Itua, noted that about 70 million people are affected by stroke worldwide, with 16 million cases recorded annually.

He urged the federal government to recognize the Hospital’s effort by giving them the support they need to do more.

On his part, the head of stroke unit, Prof. Frank Imarhiagbe, described the ward as the flagship of stroke care in the country, with a mission to render the highest quality care to stroke patients.

He disclosed that over 2,500 acute stroke patients have been admitted and treated in the ward since inception.

He further disclosed that the unit has developed a stroke registry and a diagnostic clinical tool (the Benin stroke score), and have trained 10 consultant neurologists.